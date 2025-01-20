Left Menu

Sweden Pursues Justice for Jordanian Pilot: A Decade-Old War Crime Unveiled

Swedish prosecutors seek the detention of Osama Krayem for terrorism crimes linked to the execution of Jordanian pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh in 2014. Formerly convicted for European attacks, Krayem is accused alongside others for the pilot's murder, a war crime under international law. Sweden plans to request his transfer from France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:43 IST
Swedish prosecutors have called for the detention of Osama Krayem, a man suspected of being involved in war and terrorism crimes concerning the killing of a Jordanian air force pilot in Syria a decade ago.

Krayem, known for previous convictions related to 2015 Paris and 2016 Brussels attacks, is linked to the execution of pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh by the Islamic State militant group, as per court documents. He is accused of participating in the pilot's rendition into a cage and subsequent murder.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority suggests Krayem's detention while preparing to request his transfer from France, where he is currently held. Swedish courts, under international law, can prosecute individuals for crimes committed overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

