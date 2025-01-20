India's Diplomatic Presence at Global Inaugurations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended US President Donald Trump's inauguration, carrying a letter from PM Modi. This reflects India's practice of sending special envoys to global inaugurations. Past attendances include defense and external ministers at various presidential ceremonies around the world.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi at US President Donald Trump's inauguration, delivering a personal letter, sources revealed on Monday.
Jaishankar's presence aligns with India's tradition of dispatching special envoys to attend the swearing-in of global leaders, a practice underscored by past diplomatic missions.
In recent years, India has maintained its diplomatic engagement by sending its top ministers to similar events in Nigeria, Maldives, Iran, Indonesia, Mexico, and the Philippines.
