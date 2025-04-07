Countdown Begins: Yoga Mahotsav Kicks Off 100-Day Journey to International Yoga Day

In a significant event in Bhubaneswar, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, and BJP MP Sambit Patra launched the Yoga Mahotsav at Kalinga Stadium on Monday, ushering in the 100-day countdown leading to the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21.

At the launch, BJP MP Sambit Patra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in globalizing yoga. He remarked, "Today marks the initiation of the International Yoga Day countdown here in Odisha. PM Modi's pivotal role in presenting yoga as India's soft power at the UN has been influential since 2014." Patra emphasized that the countdown is part of a broader effort to hold similar events in 10 major Indian cities.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav detailed the countdown schedule, emphasizing the significance of celebrating yoga. "On 21st June, we're celebrating the 11th International Yoga Day, with a structured 100-day countdown program spanning 10 cities," Jadhav stated. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed her appreciation for this initiative, highlighting its importance as a tourism boost for Odisha in the context of International Yoga Day.

As the world gears up for International Yoga Day, the Yoga Mahotsav underscores the Indian government's commitment to promoting yoga's diverse benefits. Celebrated annually on June 21st, the day raises awareness about yoga's role in enhancing physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Last year's International Yoga Day celebration was led by PM Modi at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, emphasizing yoga's contribution to personal well-being and societal peace.

