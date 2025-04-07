Left Menu

Countdown Begins: Yoga Mahotsav Kicks Off 100-Day Journey to International Yoga Day

In Bhubaneswar, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, and BJP MP Sambit Patra inaugurated the Yoga Mahotsav, marking the start of a 100-day countdown to the 11th International Yoga Day. The event highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global promotion of yoga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:02 IST
Countdown Begins: Yoga Mahotsav Kicks Off 100-Day Journey to International Yoga Day
Yoga Mahotsav at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event in Bhubaneswar, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, and BJP MP Sambit Patra launched the Yoga Mahotsav at Kalinga Stadium on Monday, ushering in the 100-day countdown leading to the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21.

At the launch, BJP MP Sambit Patra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in globalizing yoga. He remarked, "Today marks the initiation of the International Yoga Day countdown here in Odisha. PM Modi's pivotal role in presenting yoga as India's soft power at the UN has been influential since 2014." Patra emphasized that the countdown is part of a broader effort to hold similar events in 10 major Indian cities.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav detailed the countdown schedule, emphasizing the significance of celebrating yoga. "On 21st June, we're celebrating the 11th International Yoga Day, with a structured 100-day countdown program spanning 10 cities," Jadhav stated. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed her appreciation for this initiative, highlighting its importance as a tourism boost for Odisha in the context of International Yoga Day.

As the world gears up for International Yoga Day, the Yoga Mahotsav underscores the Indian government's commitment to promoting yoga's diverse benefits. Celebrated annually on June 21st, the day raises awareness about yoga's role in enhancing physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Last year's International Yoga Day celebration was led by PM Modi at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, emphasizing yoga's contribution to personal well-being and societal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025