Justice Under Scrutiny: Sanjay Roy Sentenced to Life for Doctor's Murder
A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Although demands for the death penalty were rejected, the ruling triggered protests. Roy was fined Rs 50,000, while the state compensates the victim's family with Rs 17 lakh.
A Kolkata court has sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a case that sparked national outrage. Despite calls for the death penalty, the crime did not meet the 'rarest of the rare' standard, said Judge Anirban Das.
Roy, a former civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was found guilty of multiple offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, warranting a life term until death. The court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on him and ordered the state to pay Rs 17 lakh as compensation to the victim's family.
The verdict has been met with dissatisfaction from the victim's family and some political figures, who argue the case was mishandled. The protests, initially led by junior doctors, have called for further investigation into a potential larger conspiracy behind the crime.
