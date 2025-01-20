Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Protests, and Economic Impact

Amidst South Korea's severe political crisis, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol declined to be questioned by investigators, despite escalating protests and violence by his supporters. The unrest, marked by courthouse invasions and confrontations with police, coincides with concerns over economic and political instability in the nation.

Updated: 20-01-2025 19:17 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic escalation of South Korea's political crisis, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol refused to be questioned by investigators on Monday.

Dozens of his supporters faced charges after vandalizing a court building in support of Yoon, who is accused of insurrection and remains a pre-trial inmate at the Seoul Detention Centre.

The surging unrest has heightened political uncertainty, prompting South Korea's central bank to downgrade its economic growth forecast for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

