South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Protests, and Economic Impact
Amidst South Korea's severe political crisis, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol declined to be questioned by investigators, despite escalating protests and violence by his supporters. The unrest, marked by courthouse invasions and confrontations with police, coincides with concerns over economic and political instability in the nation.
In a dramatic escalation of South Korea's political crisis, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol refused to be questioned by investigators on Monday.
Dozens of his supporters faced charges after vandalizing a court building in support of Yoon, who is accused of insurrection and remains a pre-trial inmate at the Seoul Detention Centre.
The surging unrest has heightened political uncertainty, prompting South Korea's central bank to downgrade its economic growth forecast for 2025.
