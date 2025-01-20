South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Protests, and Economic Impact

In a dramatic escalation of South Korea's political crisis, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol refused to be questioned by investigators on Monday.

Dozens of his supporters faced charges after vandalizing a court building in support of Yoon, who is accused of insurrection and remains a pre-trial inmate at the Seoul Detention Centre.

The surging unrest has heightened political uncertainty, prompting South Korea's central bank to downgrade its economic growth forecast for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)