Nagaland Congress Challenges PAP Re-imposition

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has voiced concerns over the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in Nagaland by the central government. The party argues that this move could negatively influence tourism, investment, and connectivity.

Khriedi Theunuo, NPCC's working president, announced that they plan to bring the issue to the Lok Sabha through party MP S Supongmeren Jamir. The restriction, according to the Congress, hinders the state's progress and relationship with other regions.

The Congress is urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to overturn this decision, promoting an inclusive approach that respects the cultural ties of the Naga people. The state government has echoed this sentiment, requesting exemption from the PAP mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)