Left Menu

Nagaland Congress Challenges PAP Re-imposition

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) is concerned about the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in Nagaland, saying it threatens tourism and investment. The issue will be raised in the upcoming budget session of Parliament, with appeals to reconsider the policy for the state's better integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:29 IST
Nagaland Congress Challenges PAP Re-imposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has voiced concerns over the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in Nagaland by the central government. The party argues that this move could negatively influence tourism, investment, and connectivity.

Khriedi Theunuo, NPCC's working president, announced that they plan to bring the issue to the Lok Sabha through party MP S Supongmeren Jamir. The restriction, according to the Congress, hinders the state's progress and relationship with other regions.

The Congress is urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to overturn this decision, promoting an inclusive approach that respects the cultural ties of the Naga people. The state government has echoed this sentiment, requesting exemption from the PAP mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025