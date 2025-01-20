EU Challenges China's Patent Practices at WTO
The European Commission has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against China, citing unfair practices related to EU standard essential patents. The complaint alleges that Chinese courts unfairly set global royalty rates, impacting European high-tech firms. The dispute marks the latest in a series of trade tensions between the EU and China.
The European Commission lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization on Monday, targeting what it alleges are China's unfair practices regarding EU standard essential patents.
The EU accuses China of allowing its courts to set global royalty rates, pressuring European technology firms to lower rates, thus benefiting Chinese manufacturers.
The complaint focuses on standard essential patents crucial for technologies like 5G and follows a prior dispute related to Chinese anti-suit injunctions.
