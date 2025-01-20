Parliamentary Scrutiny: Waqf Amendment Bill Under Microscope

The parliamentary committee tasked with examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to conduct a detailed clause-by-clause evaluation on January 24 and 25, marking a crucial step towards finalizing its report for the Parliament's Budget Session.

Led by veteran BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the Joint Committee of Parliament has completed stakeholder consultations nationwide. It now seeks the panel members' input to fine-tune the report before submission.

The Speaker, Om Birla, granted the committee an extension until the climax of the Budget Session on April 4. Though opposition MPs plan to propose amendments, their acceptance seems improbable given the BJP's dominance in the panel.

