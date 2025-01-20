Left Menu

Parliamentary Scrutiny: Waqf Amendment Bill Under Microscope

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:40 IST
The parliamentary committee tasked with examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to conduct a detailed clause-by-clause evaluation on January 24 and 25, marking a crucial step towards finalizing its report for the Parliament's Budget Session.

Led by veteran BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the Joint Committee of Parliament has completed stakeholder consultations nationwide. It now seeks the panel members' input to fine-tune the report before submission.

The Speaker, Om Birla, granted the committee an extension until the climax of the Budget Session on April 4. Though opposition MPs plan to propose amendments, their acceptance seems improbable given the BJP's dominance in the panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

