Brick Kiln Brutality: Workers Assaulted and Filmed

In a shocking incident in Vijayapura district, a brick kiln owner, Khemu Rathod, along with his son and several henchmen, brutally assaulted three laborers for failing to return to work after the Sankranti festival.

The attack, which included using pipes to beat the men, was filmed and shared online, prompting outrage and eventual police action.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad condemned the barbaric act, urging not only legal action but also a fundamental shift in societal attitudes towards laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)