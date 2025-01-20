Brick Kiln Brutality: Workers Assaulted and Filmed
In Vijayapura district, brick kiln owner Khemu Rathod and his henchmen assaulted three laborers for not returning to work post-Sankranti. The brutal incident, filmed and circulated, led to police action following public outrage. Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad condemned the attack, calling for societal mindset change.
In a shocking incident in Vijayapura district, a brick kiln owner, Khemu Rathod, along with his son and several henchmen, brutally assaulted three laborers for failing to return to work after the Sankranti festival.
The attack, which included using pipes to beat the men, was filmed and shared online, prompting outrage and eventual police action.
Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad condemned the barbaric act, urging not only legal action but also a fundamental shift in societal attitudes towards laborers.
