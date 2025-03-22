Left Menu

Significant Decline in Child Labour in India's Incense Stick Industry

A recent study by a child rights coalition reports a significant decline in child labour within India's incense stick manufacturing. Conducted across Bihar, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, the research highlights better regulations and oversight. Yet, concerns remain, especially regarding home-based work conditions where regulation is more challenging.

A coalition of child rights NGOs has released a study indicating a significant reduction in child labour in India's incense stick manufacturing industry. The research spanned across Bihar, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, showcasing progress but also raising alarm over the persistent presence of child workers in home-based settings.

The study, by the Just Rights for Children Alliance with multiple NGOs, involved 153 respondents, including shopkeepers, tea sellers, and local residents, to gauge community awareness about underage employment. Findings revealed 82% did not witness child labour locally, while 8% observed children in the agarbatti industry, mostly involved in packaging, which requires minimal skill but attracts vulnerable children.

Despite regulations and bans on child labour, enforcement remains inadequate. Although the incense stick industry shows improvement, particularly in formal settings, the study calls for ongoing vigilance, stronger law enforcement, and better rehabilitation for affected children, emphasizing the need for united efforts from the government, civil society, and industry stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

