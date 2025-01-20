Left Menu

Justice Journey: The Long March for Somnath Suryawanshi

A long march, seeking justice for Dalit man Somnath Suryawanshi who died in judicial custody, is underway from Parbhani to Mumbai. Participants are demanding written commitments from state officials, as they walk approximately 30 km daily. The march, including diverse supporters, highlights grievances over Suryawanshi's custodial death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The long march for justice in the case of Somnath Suryawanshi, a Dalit man who died in judicial custody, continues to gather momentum. Dozens of individuals and social organizations have joined the march, which began in Parbhani and is set to conclude in Mumbai by February 20.

Marchers are demanding formal assurances from state government officials, who have so far only offered verbal commitments without any written guarantees. Participants walk around 30 kilometers each day, starting early in the morning after an overnight rest, as they keep pressing their demands.

Suryawanshi's death followed his arrest over violent reactions to an incident involving the desecration of a glass-encased replica of the Constitution. His tragic death has mobilized supporters from varied backgrounds, spotlighting the need for accountability and justice.

