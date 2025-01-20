Humanitarian Relief Floods into Gaza Amid Ceasefire
Over 630 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza Strip as a ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. About 300 trucks moved into the enclave's north, addressing looming famine concerns. This marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict region.
On Sunday, the United Nations announced that more than 630 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip. This mass movement of aid coincides with the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres revealed that at least 300 of these trucks are headed to northern Gaza, where a famine threat looms.
This aid influx marks a significant development in addressing the humanitarian needs amid longstanding regional tensions.
