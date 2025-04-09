High-Stakes Lawsuit: Palestinian-American Businessman Accused of Abetting Hamas
A lawsuit filed by American families against Palestinian-American businessman Bashar Masri accuses him of aiding Hamas in the October 2023 attacks on Israel. The lawsuit claims Masri provided infrastructure support, including tunnel concealments, for Hamas militants. Masri denies the allegations and plans to seek dismissal.
In an unprecedented legal maneuver, American families affected by the October 2023 attacks on Israel have initiated a lawsuit against Bashar Masri, a well-known Palestinian-American businessman. Filed in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C., the lawsuit accuses Masri of supporting Hamas militants through infrastructure development.
The plaintiffs allege Masri's properties, including luxury hotels and the Gaza Industrial Estate, had concealed tunnels used by Hamas. Alongside alleged infrastructure aid, it is claimed Masri's initiatives supplied energy to these tunnels, intensifying the Middle Eastern conflict. Masri's office rebuffs the claims as baseless.
The lawsuit, involving nearly 200 plaintiffs, aims to hold accountable those who allegedly assisted Hamas. While Masri, known for prior diplomatic engagements, vehemently denies any involvement, the allegations cast a spotlight on the murky intersection of business, politics, and conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
