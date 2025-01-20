Left Menu

Devastating Verdict: The Tragic Consequences of Justice

Sanjoy Roy, sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, faces ostracism from his family. His mother expresses deep shame while his sister calls for further investigations. Neighbors suspect the involvement of others. The case sparked widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:14 IST
Devastating Verdict: The Tragic Consequences of Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a courtroom decision that has gripped the nation, Sanjoy Roy was sentenced on Monday to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The verdict was met with a complex mixture of emotions from his family and the public.

Sanjoy's mother, deeply ashamed of the crimes her son committed, has confined herself to her home, declining comments to reporters. Her pain echoes that of the victim's family, as she stood by the court's decision, expressing her acceptance of the judgment if capital punishment had been decided.

Meanwhile, Roy's elder sister has urged authorities to pursue other possible culprits involved in this heinous crime. She emphasized the family will not appeal the sentence, seeking justice for all involved. The case has sparked a nationwide outcry and calls for a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025