Devastating Verdict: The Tragic Consequences of Justice
Sanjoy Roy, sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, faces ostracism from his family. His mother expresses deep shame while his sister calls for further investigations. Neighbors suspect the involvement of others. The case sparked widespread protests.
- Country:
- India
In a courtroom decision that has gripped the nation, Sanjoy Roy was sentenced on Monday to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The verdict was met with a complex mixture of emotions from his family and the public.
Sanjoy's mother, deeply ashamed of the crimes her son committed, has confined herself to her home, declining comments to reporters. Her pain echoes that of the victim's family, as she stood by the court's decision, expressing her acceptance of the judgment if capital punishment had been decided.
Meanwhile, Roy's elder sister has urged authorities to pursue other possible culprits involved in this heinous crime. She emphasized the family will not appeal the sentence, seeking justice for all involved. The case has sparked a nationwide outcry and calls for a comprehensive investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
