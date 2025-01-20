Left Menu

Gujarat HC Demands Disability Promotion Policy Action

The Gujarat High Court has issued a notice to the state government over a plea seeking a 4% reservation in promotions for employees with disabilities. A group of 34 employees claims that the state has neglected to implement a policy in line with federal guidelines and the RPD Act, 2016.

Updated: 20-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court recently issued a directive to the state government regarding a petition seeking a 4 percent reservation in promotions for employees with disabilities. Justice Aniruddha P Mayee called upon the government to respond with an affidavit before the upcoming hearing.

Key among the petitioners were 34 government employees with recognized disabilities who accused the state of failing to enact a policy in accordance with the Central Department of Personnel and Training's memorandums from 2022 and 2023. These directives urged Gujarat to align with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPD) Act, 2016.

Citing previous Supreme Court rulings, the petitioners argued that despite 26 written representations between 2021 and 2024, the state has yet to comply. Most recently, in 2024, a recommendation from the court of disabilities commissioner was also ignored, the plea added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

