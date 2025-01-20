Punjab Police Intensifies Security Ahead of Republic Day
Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav has issued directives to heighten security, particularly at night, across the state before Republic Day. This includes reviewing law and order, focusing on counter-terror operations, and cracking down on drug trafficking. Officers are instructed to quickly respond to threats and increase night patrols in sensitive areas.
In a strategic move aimed at ensuring heightened security ahead of Republic Day, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav instructed increased police presence and intensified night operations throughout the state.
Accompanied by senior officials including Special DGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force Nilabh Kishore, and ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force Promod Ban, Yadav conducted law-and-order review meetings with officers from key regions such as Amritsar and Jalandhar. The discussions were centered on ongoing counter-terror operations, actions against organized crime, and maintaining public peace during the celebrations.
He further directed that additional forces be deployed in sensitive zones, including border districts, for enhanced night domination operations. Elevated measures like Look Out Circulars and extradition proposals have also been emphasized to counter crime effectively.
