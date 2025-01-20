Kerala Woman Sentenced to Death in Chilling Murder Case

A Kerala court has sentenced 24-year-old Greeshma to death for her boyfriend Sharon Raj's shocking murder in 2022, which it declared as extremely brutal and revolting, impacting the community's collective conscience.

The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court also levied a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh on the convicted Greeshma and an additional three years imprisonment to her uncle for evidence destruction. Despite seeking leniency, the court cited numerous objections to her appeal, ruling the case among the 'rarest of rare cases.'

The investigative team's efforts were praised by the court, which claimed the sentence was justified given the diabolical nature of the crime. The court decided to provide any fines collected to the victim's parents, emphasizing the severity of their loss.

