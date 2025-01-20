Left Menu

Kerala Woman Sentenced to Death in Chilling Murder Case

A court in Kerala sentenced Greeshma, a 24-year-old woman, to death for the 2022 murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj. The case was deemed particularly brutal and shocking. The court rejected Greeshma's plea for leniency, imposed fines, and praised the investigative team for their efforts.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:30 IST
A Kerala court has sentenced 24-year-old Greeshma to death for her boyfriend Sharon Raj's shocking murder in 2022, which it declared as extremely brutal and revolting, impacting the community's collective conscience.

The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court also levied a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh on the convicted Greeshma and an additional three years imprisonment to her uncle for evidence destruction. Despite seeking leniency, the court cited numerous objections to her appeal, ruling the case among the 'rarest of rare cases.'

The investigative team's efforts were praised by the court, which claimed the sentence was justified given the diabolical nature of the crime. The court decided to provide any fines collected to the victim's parents, emphasizing the severity of their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

