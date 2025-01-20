Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Custodial Death in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, tensions are rising as family members of a man named Irfan claim he died in police custody due to negligence. They allege that police denied him timely access to critical medication.
However, authorities refute these claims, asserting that Irfan was allowed his medicines, and the incident was documented via CCTV at the police outpost.
The deceased, who was involved in a financial dispute reported by his aunt, will undergo a post-mortem to determine the precise cause of death.
