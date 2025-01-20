Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches Digital Governance with WhatsApp Birth and Death Certificates

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to issue birth and death certificates via WhatsApp. A pilot project will be conducted in Tenali to test the service. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand stated that this initiative aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's goal to enhance government service accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Andhra Pradesh is set to revolutionize public service by offering birth and death certificates through WhatsApp, as announced by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Monday.

To initiate this innovative service, a pilot project will be rolled out in Tenali within this month. The project aims to streamline service delivery by leveraging the popular messaging platform.

In a review meeting held at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) office, Vijayanand highlighted the Chief Minister's commitment to making government services more accessible. Officials from the Panchayati Raj, health, and municipal administration departments were urged to collaborate for the successful implementation of this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

