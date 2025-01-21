Fake Colonel's Fraudulent Scheme Uncovered in J&K

Authorities conducted a significant operation on Monday, seizing assets totaling more than Rs 2.22 crore from an individual alleged to have impersonated a lieutenant colonel in the Army. Harpreet Singh, the accused, allegedly deceived job seekers in Jammu and Kashmir by promising employment in central government departments, including the Ministry of Defence and DRDO.

The fraudulent activities came to light after Arun Sharma from Nagrota filed a complaint, accusing Singh of fraud, cheating, and forgery, leading to financial losses worth crores. A thorough investigation resulted in an FIR registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at the Nagrota police station.

Officials revealed that Singh had purchased a property in Channi Bija, valued at over Rs 2.22 crore, using the defrauded money. Following a court order, the property was attached, and a notice was served to Singh, giving him 14 days to justify why the assets should not be liquidated to compensate the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)