Countdown to Freedom: Hostages to be Released Amidst Ceasefire

In a move aimed at furthering peace, a Hamas official indicated that the militant group plans to release hostages this coming Sunday, as part of a larger ceasefire agreement with Israel. Originally slated for Saturday, the release has been slightly delayed, according to Nahed Al-Fakhouri of Hamas.

Under the conditions of the ceasefire deal reached earlier this month, the Palestinians are set to reveal the identities of the hostages, while Israel will also disclose the names of its prisoners to be freed. These lists will serve as a basis for the hostage exchange expected on Sunday.

This agreement is a crucial component of a comprehensive three-phase ceasefire plan intended to end the longstanding 15-month conflict that has gripped Gaza. Following the initial release of hostages and prisoners last Sunday, a six-week initial ceasefire phase has begun, which includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

