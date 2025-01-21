Left Menu

Countdown to Freedom: Hostages to be Released Amidst Ceasefire

A Hamas official announced that the group would release hostages on Sunday as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, initially expected for Saturday. Both sides will exchange names of prisoners to be released. This release forms part of a broader ceasefire effort to end the 15-month conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move aimed at furthering peace, a Hamas official indicated that the militant group plans to release hostages this coming Sunday, as part of a larger ceasefire agreement with Israel. Originally slated for Saturday, the release has been slightly delayed, according to Nahed Al-Fakhouri of Hamas.

Under the conditions of the ceasefire deal reached earlier this month, the Palestinians are set to reveal the identities of the hostages, while Israel will also disclose the names of its prisoners to be freed. These lists will serve as a basis for the hostage exchange expected on Sunday.

This agreement is a crucial component of a comprehensive three-phase ceasefire plan intended to end the longstanding 15-month conflict that has gripped Gaza. Following the initial release of hostages and prisoners last Sunday, a six-week initial ceasefire phase has begun, which includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

