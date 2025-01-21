Hope and Gratitude: Families Reunited After Hostage Release
Relatives of three released Israeli women express gratitude and urge the government to fulfill the ceasefire deal that facilitated their release from Gaza. They highlight the challenging path to recovery and commend soldiers and mediators, including US Presidents Biden and Trump, for their pivotal roles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:14 IST
In an emotional first public appearance, the families of three Israeli women recently freed from captivity in Gaza expressed profound gratitude to everyone who made their release possible.
They urged the Israeli government to honor the phased ceasefire agreement that led to their liberation, warning that recovery could be a lengthy process.
The families also extended thanks to the Israeli soldiers in Gaza and international mediators, notably mentioning US Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement