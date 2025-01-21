Left Menu

Trump's Pardon Plans for Capitol Riot Defendants: A Legal Reassess

Former President Donald Trump is considering issuing pardons to individuals involved in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, targeting those who did not engage in violence. His plan may also involve commuting sentences for some convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:28 IST
In a significant legal development, former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to grant pardons to individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. According to a source close to the matter, Trump aims to absolve those who did not partake in violence during the attack, a move that could expunge their legal records.

The initiative, initially reported by ABC News, suggests Trump is also looking to commute sentences for some convicted of attacking law enforcement officers. Though commuting would not clear their guilt, it could facilitate the release of certain rioters currently serving prison sentences.

With over 1,580 individuals charged for participation in the riot, Trump emphasizes that many have faced unjust treatment by the legal system. His 2024 campaign includes a promise to pardon those he believes have been unfairly prosecuted. Leaders of groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers remain jailed for their involvement, with more than 600 charged for assaulting or obstructing police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

