Trump's Push to Rename Denali Sparks Controversy Anew

In a move likely to stir debate, President Donald Trump has announced plans to restore the name of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Alaska, back to Mount McKinley. This comes as Trump embarks on his second presidential term.

The name change, championed by Trump as a tribute to President William McKinley, has faced opposition from Alaskan political leaders and the state's indigenous communities. Local leaders argue the change undermines the 2015 decision by then-President Barack Obama to adopt the name Denali, which aligns with the traditions of Alaska Natives.

Alaska and Ohio have long been at odds over the mountain's name, with Alaska advocating for recognition of Denali dating back to 1975. Alaskan leaders stress the importance of honoring names that reflect indigenous heritage, as seen in similar federal efforts to address place names disrespectful to Native peoples.

