Left Menu

Trump's Push to Rename Denali Sparks Controversy Anew

President Trump plans to rename Denali back to Mount McKinley, reigniting debates with state leaders and advocacy groups who prefer the traditional Alaska Native name. Former President Obama renamed it in 2015 in acknowledgment of Alaska Native traditions. The renaming conflict reflects broader conversations on cultural respect in place-naming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juneau | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:39 IST
Trump's Push to Rename Denali Sparks Controversy Anew
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move likely to stir debate, President Donald Trump has announced plans to restore the name of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Alaska, back to Mount McKinley. This comes as Trump embarks on his second presidential term.

The name change, championed by Trump as a tribute to President William McKinley, has faced opposition from Alaskan political leaders and the state's indigenous communities. Local leaders argue the change undermines the 2015 decision by then-President Barack Obama to adopt the name Denali, which aligns with the traditions of Alaska Natives.

Alaska and Ohio have long been at odds over the mountain's name, with Alaska advocating for recognition of Denali dating back to 1975. Alaskan leaders stress the importance of honoring names that reflect indigenous heritage, as seen in similar federal efforts to address place names disrespectful to Native peoples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025