Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Rampage in West Bank Villages

In the occupied West Bank, residents report an increase in attacks by Israeli settlers. Villages Jinsafut and Al-Funduq experienced violence, including arson and vandalism. The UN has documented numerous settler attacks. Israeli military intervened but arrests for such violence are reportedly infrequent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-01-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 04:36 IST
In a disturbing escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank, residents of Palestinian villages report that Israeli settlers have unleashed chaos, including setting a significant fire. This unrest has gripped the communities of Jinsafut and Al-Funduq, situated about 50 kilometers north of Jerusalem.

Local officials confirmed that dozens of settlers attacked homes and businesses. According to Jalal Bashir, chief of Jinsafut's village council, settlers set ablaze three homes, a nursery, and a carpentry shop along the main road of the village. Also, Louay Tayem, head of Al-Funduq's local council, noted that settlers fired shots, hurled stones, and torched cars, homes, and shops.

The Palestinian Red Crescent attended to 12 individuals injured during confrontations with settlers but provided no updates regarding their health conditions. The Israeli military intervened by dispersing the settlers and initiating an investigation. Despite this, rights groups highlight the scarcity of arrests and legal action concerning settler violence.

