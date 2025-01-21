Crossroads of Conflict: The Israeli-Palestinian Standoff

The Palestinian government announced its preparedness to assume control of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, aiming to operate crossing points with the cooperation of the European Union and Egypt.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Palestinian minister Varsen Aghabekian emphasized the need for foreign assistance in training and equipping Palestinian security forces and called for immediate humanitarian support.

Meanwhile, Israel, represented by Reut Shapir Ben Naftaly, stressed that the ongoing conflict would cease only with the return of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' capabilities, underscoring the broader regional struggles involving Iran-backed groups.

