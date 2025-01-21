Left Menu

Crossroads of Conflict: The Israeli-Palestinian Standoff

The Palestinian government is ready to manage Gaza and the West Bank, partnering with the EU and Egypt. They seek aid for security forces and hope a ceasefire leads to political resolutions. Israel aims to dismantle Hamas, highlighting regional conflicts with Iran's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 21-01-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 04:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Palestinian government announced its preparedness to assume control of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, aiming to operate crossing points with the cooperation of the European Union and Egypt.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Palestinian minister Varsen Aghabekian emphasized the need for foreign assistance in training and equipping Palestinian security forces and called for immediate humanitarian support.

Meanwhile, Israel, represented by Reut Shapir Ben Naftaly, stressed that the ongoing conflict would cease only with the return of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' capabilities, underscoring the broader regional struggles involving Iran-backed groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

