Lina Khan's Resignation: The End of an Antitrust Era

Lina Khan, former head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, will resign soon. Known for challenging major mergers and advocating consumer rights under Biden, her resignation signals a significant change in U.S. antitrust law enforcement. Khan's controversial policies faced both legal hurdles and political division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:37 IST
Lina Khan, the dynamic chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, is set to step down in the coming weeks. Known for her vigorous approach to antitrust law enforcement, Khan's tenure under President Biden was marked by significant legal actions against major corporations.

Her aggressive stance saw the FTC sue Amazon, investigate Microsoft, and block major mergers like Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons and Tapestry's merger with Capri. Khan's controversial agendas, including the noncompete ban and subscription cancellation rule, faced judicial and political challenges.

With Republican Andrew Ferguson now leading the FTC, Khan will focus on administrative tasks during her remaining time, marking the end of a polarizing era in consumer protection and antitrust law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

