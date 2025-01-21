Lina Khan's Resignation: The End of an Antitrust Era

Lina Khan, the dynamic chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, is set to step down in the coming weeks. Known for her vigorous approach to antitrust law enforcement, Khan's tenure under President Biden was marked by significant legal actions against major corporations.

Her aggressive stance saw the FTC sue Amazon, investigate Microsoft, and block major mergers like Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons and Tapestry's merger with Capri. Khan's controversial agendas, including the noncompete ban and subscription cancellation rule, faced judicial and political challenges.

With Republican Andrew Ferguson now leading the FTC, Khan will focus on administrative tasks during her remaining time, marking the end of a polarizing era in consumer protection and antitrust law.

(With inputs from agencies.)