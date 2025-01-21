Lina Khan's Resignation: The End of an Antitrust Era
Lina Khan, former head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, will resign soon. Known for challenging major mergers and advocating consumer rights under Biden, her resignation signals a significant change in U.S. antitrust law enforcement. Khan's controversial policies faced both legal hurdles and political division.
Lina Khan, the dynamic chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, is set to step down in the coming weeks. Known for her vigorous approach to antitrust law enforcement, Khan's tenure under President Biden was marked by significant legal actions against major corporations.
Her aggressive stance saw the FTC sue Amazon, investigate Microsoft, and block major mergers like Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons and Tapestry's merger with Capri. Khan's controversial agendas, including the noncompete ban and subscription cancellation rule, faced judicial and political challenges.
With Republican Andrew Ferguson now leading the FTC, Khan will focus on administrative tasks during her remaining time, marking the end of a polarizing era in consumer protection and antitrust law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lina Khan
- FTC
- antitrust law
- resignation
- Biden
- Amazon
- mergers
- Kroger
- Microsoft
- noncompete agreements
ALSO READ
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories
Biden Administration Eases Humanitarian Aid Restrictions to Syria
Biden's Strategic Move: New Sanctions Target Russian Oil Revenue
Biden Urges Americans to Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Biden's Call: Remembering Democracy's Trial on Jan. 6