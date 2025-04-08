Left Menu

Amazon India's Ashray Centres: Cooling Comfort for Delivery Heroes

Amazon India is expanding its 'Ashray' centres, which are dedicated rest stops for delivery associates. These centres provide amenities like air-conditioning, clean water, and first-aid kits. Currently, there are around 30 centres, with plans to expand to 100 due to hotter temperatures forecasted by the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:14 IST
Amazon India's Ashray Centres: Cooling Comfort for Delivery Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon India has announced an ambitious plan to expand its 'Ashray' centres to 100 locations by the end of the year. These centres serve as rest stops for delivery associates, offering essential facilities such as air-conditioned seating, clean drinking water, and first-aid kits.

Currently, Amazon operates over 30 Ashray centres, with 10 new locations recently opened in the Delhi-NCR region. The expansion comes in response to the Indian Meteorological Department's warning of rising temperatures, predicting a hotter-than-usual April to June period across central and eastern India.

Ashray centres cater to delivery associates not only from Amazon but across the whole e-commerce and logistics sector. This first-of-its-kind initiative hopes to elevate industry standards by providing crucial rest and refreshment facilities. Amazon has expressed willingness to collaborate with other companies for future scalability and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025