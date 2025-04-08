Amazon India's Ashray Centres: Cooling Comfort for Delivery Heroes
Amazon India is expanding its 'Ashray' centres, which are dedicated rest stops for delivery associates. These centres provide amenities like air-conditioning, clean water, and first-aid kits. Currently, there are around 30 centres, with plans to expand to 100 due to hotter temperatures forecasted by the IMD.
Amazon India has announced an ambitious plan to expand its 'Ashray' centres to 100 locations by the end of the year. These centres serve as rest stops for delivery associates, offering essential facilities such as air-conditioned seating, clean drinking water, and first-aid kits.
Currently, Amazon operates over 30 Ashray centres, with 10 new locations recently opened in the Delhi-NCR region. The expansion comes in response to the Indian Meteorological Department's warning of rising temperatures, predicting a hotter-than-usual April to June period across central and eastern India.
Ashray centres cater to delivery associates not only from Amazon but across the whole e-commerce and logistics sector. This first-of-its-kind initiative hopes to elevate industry standards by providing crucial rest and refreshment facilities. Amazon has expressed willingness to collaborate with other companies for future scalability and sustainability.
