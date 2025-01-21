Left Menu

Trump's Controversial WHO Exit

President Donald Trump announced the United States will exit the World Health Organization (WHO), citing mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and bias towards certain member states. The withdrawal, effective in 12 months, will end all U.S. financial contributions, impacting WHO's operations significantly.

Updated: 21-01-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, President Donald Trump declared that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), pointing to the global health body's mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis and undue influence from member states.

Trump criticized the WHO for demanding disproportionately high payments from the U.S. compared to nations like China. 'World Health ripped us off,' Trump remarked during the announcement, emphasizing that the era of exploitation against America is over.

This decision will see the U.S. halting financial support to the WHO within a year, ending its status as the agency's largest donor. The exit is consistent with Trump's previous actions in 2020, which accused the WHO of aiding China's misdirection on COVID-19 origins, allegations the WHO denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

