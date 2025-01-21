Trump's Controversial WHO Exit

In a significant move, President Donald Trump declared that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), pointing to the global health body's mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis and undue influence from member states.

Trump criticized the WHO for demanding disproportionately high payments from the U.S. compared to nations like China. 'World Health ripped us off,' Trump remarked during the announcement, emphasizing that the era of exploitation against America is over.

This decision will see the U.S. halting financial support to the WHO within a year, ending its status as the agency's largest donor. The exit is consistent with Trump's previous actions in 2020, which accused the WHO of aiding China's misdirection on COVID-19 origins, allegations the WHO denies.

