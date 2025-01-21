Left Menu

Trump's Sweeping Executive Orders: A Return to Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump issued numerous executive orders upon returning to office. His orders include pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, declaring immigration emergencies, and withdrawing from climate and health agreements. He also reversed many actions from the Biden administration and instated policies promoting oil and gas exploration.

In a flurry of executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump made a decisive impact on his returning administration, reshaping policies on immigration, energy, and criminal pardons.

Notable actions include pardoning roughly 1,500 individuals connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, intensifying his administration's controversial stance on the event. Trump also declared immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency, focusing on measures against illegal crossings and altering citizenship policies.

In addition, the president withdrew from international agreements like the Paris climate treaty and the World Health Organization, prioritizing national interests while curtailing the effects of global cooperation on climate change and health policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

