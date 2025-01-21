Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up US Foreign Aid

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order halting all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days. This suspension allows time for a comprehensive review to ensure these aid programs align with the president's policy objectives.

It remains unclear how extensive the impact of this order will be, as many funds have already been allocated by Congress. The executive order critiques the current foreign aid system as being misaligned with American interests and suggests it destabilizes global peace.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will oversee the review, with confidence that policies will be assessed on whether they enhance U.S. safety, strength, and prosperity. Meanwhile, aid commitments to countries like Israel and Egypt may see minimal changes due to long-standing agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)