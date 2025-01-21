Left Menu

High-Stakes Encounter: STF Neutralizes Notorious Criminals in Shamli

In a high-stakes encounter in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, the Special Task Force neutralized a wanted criminal and his associates. Arshad, infamous for robbery and murder, was killed alongside three others. An STF inspector sustained injuries, with further legal actions underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:27 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) successfully neutralized a notorious criminal and his three associates during a late-night encounter in Shamli district. The incident has been confirmed by state officials as part of an ongoing effort against organized crime.

The operation took a toll on law enforcement as well, with an STF inspector sustaining multiple gunshot injuries. The officer, identified as Inspector Sunil, was initially treated at Amritdhara Hospital in Karnal and is currently under intensive care at Medanta in Gurugram.

The main target, Arshad, was a gang member of the infamous Mustafa Kagga and had a bounty of Rs one lakh on his head. The STF's relentless pursuit has finally put an end to Arshad's reign, which was marked by a trail of robberies and murders. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

