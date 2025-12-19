Left Menu

Putin Labels EU's Frozen Asset Plan 'Robbery'

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the European Union's decision to abandon a plan to use frozen Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine, labeling it a 'robbery.' He stated Moscow would seek legal recourse to protect its interests against these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:38 IST
  • Russia

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has vehemently opposed the European Union's tentative strategy, which involved utilizing frozen Russian assets as collateral for a Ukrainian loan.

The Russian leader condemned this method as 'a robbery,' casting doubt on the integrity of the EU's actions.

Putin further assured that Moscow would take legal measures to safeguard its interests, thereby promising a robust judicial defense against what he describes as detrimental European schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

