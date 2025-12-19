Putin Labels EU's Frozen Asset Plan 'Robbery'

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has vehemently opposed the European Union's tentative strategy, which involved utilizing frozen Russian assets as collateral for a Ukrainian loan.

The Russian leader condemned this method as 'a robbery,' casting doubt on the integrity of the EU's actions.

Putin further assured that Moscow would take legal measures to safeguard its interests, thereby promising a robust judicial defense against what he describes as detrimental European schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)