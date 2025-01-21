Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Drug Cartels Designated as Terrorist Organizations

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, suggesting a heightened strategy for border security and Latin American diplomacy. This controversial decision could potentially impact U.S. immigration policies and escalate tensions with neighboring nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:57 IST
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. The move aims to reinforce a militarized approach to border security and Latin American relations. The order specifically targets Mexican drug cartels and other Latin American criminal groups, asserting they threaten U.S. safety and international stability.

The executive order calls for Cabinet secretaries to nominate groups for designation as terrorist organizations within 14 days. The implications of this decision for cartel combat are uncertain, but critics fear it may hinder immigration from affected countries. Trump's actions coincide with other measures, including border emergency declarations, tariff threats on Mexico and Canada, and the termination of the CBP One app.

Despite controversy, some believe the designation could aid victims of cartel violence in Mexico, potentially bringing justice to affected families. However, organized crime experts argue that the order may hold little practical impact, as existing anti-terrorism powers are already applied in counter-narcotics efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

