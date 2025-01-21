Digital Arrest Scam: Victim Loses Rs 11.8 Crore in Fraud

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with a ‘digital arrest’ scam that conned a software engineer out of Rs 11.8 crore, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The suspects, Dhaval Bhai Shah from Ahmedabad, and Tarun Natani and Karan Shamdasani from Ulasnagar, Maharashtra, were taken into custody on January 10. Additionally, police reported that Rs 3.7 crore was seized from various bank accounts linked to the suspects, as investigations continue to track down other participants in the gang.

The mastermind of the operation is suspected to be operating from Dubai. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Vijay Kumar, was allegedly held in a 'digital arrest' scenario wherein the fraudsters impersonated law enforcement to manipulate him. Kumar reportedly transferred the vast sums between November 25 and December 12, under the threat of legal and physical repercussions. The defrauded funds were allegedly funneled through bank accounts opened using Kumar's Aadhaar card details.

