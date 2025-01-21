BJP Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025

Anurag Thakur, a former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday.

The manifesto includes free education for needy students across all government institutions, and financial support of Rs 15,000 for those taking competitive exams. Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical education will receive monthly stipends under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme.

The BJP also proposed developing an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board and another for domestic workers, with life and accident insurance schemes. If voted to power, the party plans to form a Special Investigation Team to examine AAP's governance. The manifesto follows an earlier announcement by BJP national president JP Nadda, emphasizing continued welfare and new promises for senior citizens and pregnant women. Elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)