Left Menu

BJP Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025

Anurag Thakur releases BJP's manifesto for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, promising education schemes, financial aid for exams, and welfare boards for drivers and domestic workers. Party plans to investigate AAP's governance and improve infrastructure. Elections scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:08 IST
BJP Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur, a former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday.

The manifesto includes free education for needy students across all government institutions, and financial support of Rs 15,000 for those taking competitive exams. Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical education will receive monthly stipends under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme.

The BJP also proposed developing an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board and another for domestic workers, with life and accident insurance schemes. If voted to power, the party plans to form a Special Investigation Team to examine AAP's governance. The manifesto follows an earlier announcement by BJP national president JP Nadda, emphasizing continued welfare and new promises for senior citizens and pregnant women. Elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025