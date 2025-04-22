Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Endorses 'One Nation, One Election' for Economic Savings and Efficiency

BJP MP Anurag Thakur supports the 'one nation, one election' initiative, citing economic benefits and improved governance. Thakur claims the plan could save significant electoral costs and enhance governmental efficiency. He reaffirms BJP's stance on various national issues, taking a firm position against terrorism and criticizing opposition misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:46 IST
Anurag Thakur Endorses 'One Nation, One Election' for Economic Savings and Efficiency
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed strong support for the 'one nation, one election' concept, describing it as economically beneficial for India. Speaking on Tuesday, Thakur emphasized substantial financial savings, estimating Rs 1.5 lakh crore from unified elections, potentially boosting GDP by 1.5%.

The former Union minister highlighted how simultaneous elections could alleviate bureaucratic burdens, allowing officials to focus on developmental duties without prolonged disruptions. Thakur argued this approach ensures a stable governance period of five years across administrations.

Additionally, Thakur criticized opposition parties for spreading misinformation on national issues like Articles 370, triple talaq, and the CAA. He underscored BJP's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, asserting effective government actions have brought peace to previously troubled regions like Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025