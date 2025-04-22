Anurag Thakur Endorses 'One Nation, One Election' for Economic Savings and Efficiency

BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed strong support for the 'one nation, one election' concept, describing it as economically beneficial for India. Speaking on Tuesday, Thakur emphasized substantial financial savings, estimating Rs 1.5 lakh crore from unified elections, potentially boosting GDP by 1.5%.

The former Union minister highlighted how simultaneous elections could alleviate bureaucratic burdens, allowing officials to focus on developmental duties without prolonged disruptions. Thakur argued this approach ensures a stable governance period of five years across administrations.

Additionally, Thakur criticized opposition parties for spreading misinformation on national issues like Articles 370, triple talaq, and the CAA. He underscored BJP's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, asserting effective government actions have brought peace to previously troubled regions like Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)