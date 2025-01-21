High Drama in Calcutta: State Challenges Life Sentence Verdict
The Calcutta High Court has allowed the West Bengal government to appeal against a Sealdah court's life imprisonment sentence for Sanjay Roy, convicted in a rape and murder case. The state seeks the death penalty, dissatisfied with the original verdict. The case ignited political tension.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government has obtained permission from the Calcutta High Court to appeal against the Sealdah court's sentencing of Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of an RG Kar hospital doctor. Officials are pushing for a death penalty verdict.
The appeal was filed by Advocate General Kishor Datta, who argued that the life imprisonment sentence was insufficient for the brutal crime, which he suggested warrants a 'rarest of the rare' classification deserving a death penalty.
The case has sparked political tension, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently criticizing the handling of the case by the Sealdah court, asserting it should have been managed by Kolkata Police for a stricter sentence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
