Court Dismisses Tommy Robinson's Appeal Over Sentence in Libel Case

British anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely known as Tommy Robinson, has failed in his appeal against an 18-month jail term. Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to contempt of court after violating an injunction that barred him from repeating baseless allegations against Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi.

The Court of Appeal, comprised of three judges, upheld the original ruling, praising the initial judge for a meticulous application of the law in sentencing Robinson. The case was brought forth by Britain's Solicitor General due to comments Robinson made in online media and a documentary called 'Silenced', which garnered millions of views.

Despite his legal struggles, Robinson remains a contentious figure. Allegedly supported financially by U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, Robinson's actions have drawn accusations of inciting civil unrest, notably following riots linked to a tragic event in Southport. His claims of Musk's financial assistance remain unverified by the business magnate.

