Tommy Robinson's Appeal Denied: Libel Case Stands Firm
Anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, lost his appeal against his 18-month sentence for contempt of court involving false allegations against Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi. The Court of Appeal upheld the sentencing, suggesting a reduced sentence if Yaxley-Lennon removes the allegations online.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, infamous under the alias Tommy Robinson, faced a setback on Wednesday as he lost his appeal against an 18-month jail sentence.
The sentence, originally given after Yaxley-Lennon admitted to contempt of court for spreading false allegations against Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi, was upheld by London's Court of Appeal.
The court stated the earlier judge's decision reflected a careful application of the law. They suggested that Yaxley-Lennon could have his sentence reduced by four months if he purged the defamatory content from his social media profiles.
