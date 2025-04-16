Tommy Robinson's Appeal Denied: Libel Case Stands Firm

British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, infamous under the alias Tommy Robinson, faced a setback on Wednesday as he lost his appeal against an 18-month jail sentence.

The sentence, originally given after Yaxley-Lennon admitted to contempt of court for spreading false allegations against Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi, was upheld by London's Court of Appeal.

The court stated the earlier judge's decision reflected a careful application of the law. They suggested that Yaxley-Lennon could have his sentence reduced by four months if he purged the defamatory content from his social media profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)