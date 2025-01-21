Left Menu

Deadly Clashes: Security Forces Eliminate 14 Maoists at Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

In a significant security operation at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, 14 Maoists were killed, including 12 in a recent exchange of gunfire. This inter-state operation involved police forces from Odisha and Chhattisgarh along with the CRPF. The raid resulted in the seizure of substantial arms and ammunition.

Updated: 21-01-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move, security forces recorded a major victory against left-wing extremists by killing 14 Maoists during an ongoing operation at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, officials reported on Tuesday. A day earlier, two female extremists were fatally shot in the operation.

The joint effort, involving Odisha and Chhattisgarh police and the CRPF, saw the latest fatalities after an exchange of gunfire involving the special operation group team. The clashes took place in the Kularighat reserve forest in Chhattisgarh, situated just 5 kilometers from Odisha's Nuapada district.

The operation has reportedly led to the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition, with officials suggesting the death toll may rise as the inter-state crackdown continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

