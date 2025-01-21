Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Executive Orders Stir National Debate

President Donald Trump signed executive orders reversing transgender protections and terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. These actions, aligned with campaign promises, sparked praise from conservatives and criticism from civil rights groups, amidst claims they return to fundamental fairness and freedom principles, while experts argue gender is non-binary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:06 IST
Trump's Controversial Executive Orders Stir National Debate
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move aligning with his campaign promises, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders dismantling certain protections for transgender individuals and terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. These orders signify significant policy shifts and have stirred debate among both supporters and critics nationwide.

One of the executive orders defines gender strictly as male or female, determined by biological factors such as the presence of eggs or sperm, not chromosomes. Critics, including the American Medical Association, view this definition as outdated, arguing that gender is a spectrum. Nevertheless, conservative factions, like the American Family Association, commend the order for recognizing what they see as fundamental truths.

The orders also revoke former President Joe Biden's protections for transgender military personnel and target DEI programs, emphasizing a return to merit-based systems. While Trump draws parallels to Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of character-based judgment, civil rights advocates label these moves as regressive, preparing to legally challenge these directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025