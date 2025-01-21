Trump's Controversial Executive Orders Stir National Debate

In a bold move aligning with his campaign promises, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders dismantling certain protections for transgender individuals and terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. These orders signify significant policy shifts and have stirred debate among both supporters and critics nationwide.

One of the executive orders defines gender strictly as male or female, determined by biological factors such as the presence of eggs or sperm, not chromosomes. Critics, including the American Medical Association, view this definition as outdated, arguing that gender is a spectrum. Nevertheless, conservative factions, like the American Family Association, commend the order for recognizing what they see as fundamental truths.

The orders also revoke former President Joe Biden's protections for transgender military personnel and target DEI programs, emphasizing a return to merit-based systems. While Trump draws parallels to Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of character-based judgment, civil rights advocates label these moves as regressive, preparing to legally challenge these directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)