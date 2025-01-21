Blaze Erupts Near Osaka's Iconic Tsutenkaku Tower

A significant fire broke out near the well-known Tsutenkaku Tower, a tourist landmark, in Osaka, Japan, according to local media reports on Tuesday. The fire occurred in a commercial building along a busy shopping street downtown.

The blaze originated on the first floor of a multi-story establishment, leading authorities to deploy 26 emergency vehicles to the scene, as reported by NHK, citing local police and fire services. Live footage captured the building emitting thick, dark smoke, disrupting the skyline.

At present, information regarding any potential casualties has not been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)