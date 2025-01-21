Left Menu

Blaze Erupts Near Osaka's Iconic Tsutenkaku Tower

A significant fire emerged in a commercial building close to the Tsutenkaku Tower, a notable tourist site in Osaka, Japan. Reports indicated that the fire started on the first floor of a five-story structure, with 26 emergency vehicles dispatched to combat the flames. Details on casualties remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:07 IST
Blaze Erupts Near Osaka's Iconic Tsutenkaku Tower
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant fire broke out near the well-known Tsutenkaku Tower, a tourist landmark, in Osaka, Japan, according to local media reports on Tuesday. The fire occurred in a commercial building along a busy shopping street downtown.

The blaze originated on the first floor of a multi-story establishment, leading authorities to deploy 26 emergency vehicles to the scene, as reported by NHK, citing local police and fire services. Live footage captured the building emitting thick, dark smoke, disrupting the skyline.

At present, information regarding any potential casualties has not been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025