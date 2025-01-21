Ajit Pawar Slams Local Administration: Cleanliness Crisis in Jalna

In a scathing remark, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lambasted the local administration in Jalna for the city's disarray.

Addressing attendees at a private hospital inauguration, Pawar voiced his alarm over the pervasive uncleanliness, specifically pointing out heaps of garbage littering public spaces.

He questioned the effectiveness of the state's 100-day cleanliness drive, demanding accountability from officials over unchanging conditions and expressing concerns about local pollution from factories.

