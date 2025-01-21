Ajit Pawar Slams Local Administration: Cleanliness Crisis in Jalna
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized Jalna's administration for the city's poor cleanliness. Despite a state cleanliness drive, public spaces remain unkempt. Pawar urged accountability among government officials and raised pollution concerns, highlighting contrasting cleanliness standards between public and private spaces in the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing remark, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lambasted the local administration in Jalna for the city's disarray.
Addressing attendees at a private hospital inauguration, Pawar voiced his alarm over the pervasive uncleanliness, specifically pointing out heaps of garbage littering public spaces.
He questioned the effectiveness of the state's 100-day cleanliness drive, demanding accountability from officials over unchanging conditions and expressing concerns about local pollution from factories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man Accused of Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM in Social Media Post
Ladki Bahin Yojana Strains Maharashtra's Farm Loan Waiver Efforts
Pet Boarding Nightmare: Canine Abuse Scandal in Maharashtra
Water Dispute Turns Deadly in Maharashtra Village
Maharashtra Prepares for HMPV: Safety Advisory on the Horizon