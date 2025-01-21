Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Slams Local Administration: Cleanliness Crisis in Jalna

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized Jalna's administration for the city's poor cleanliness. Despite a state cleanliness drive, public spaces remain unkempt. Pawar urged accountability among government officials and raised pollution concerns, highlighting contrasting cleanliness standards between public and private spaces in the city.

Updated: 21-01-2025 14:09 IST
Ajit Pawar Slams Local Administration: Cleanliness Crisis in Jalna
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing remark, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lambasted the local administration in Jalna for the city's disarray.

Addressing attendees at a private hospital inauguration, Pawar voiced his alarm over the pervasive uncleanliness, specifically pointing out heaps of garbage littering public spaces.

He questioned the effectiveness of the state's 100-day cleanliness drive, demanding accountability from officials over unchanging conditions and expressing concerns about local pollution from factories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

