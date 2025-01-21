Left Menu

Turmoil in South Korea: A Constitutional Showdown

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment trial, accused of imposing martial law. He denied accusations of orchestrating a military intervention against parliament. Yoon's lawyers argue the martial law attempt was intended to highlight governmental paralysis caused by the opposition, not execute it.

South Korea finds itself at a political crossroads as President Yoon Suk Yeol steps into a Constitutional Court hearing amid an impeachment trial. Accused of deploying military forces to parliament, Yoon maintains that this move was not intended to undermine legislative powers.

Protesting his innocence, Yoon, flanked by legal representation, contends that his attempt to declare martial law was a strategic warning against the opposition Democratic Party's actions, which he claims destabilized the nation's constitutional framework.

The trial, drawing widespread national and international attention, raises important questions about the boundaries of executive power and the resilience of South Korea's democratic institutions as the court considers whether to unseat Yoon permanently within the next 180 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

