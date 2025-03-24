South Korea's Constitutional Court Reinstates Han Amidst Political Turmoil

South Korea's Constitutional Court has reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president, nullifying his impeachment, which was linked to navigating the effects of a U.S. 'trade war' on Asia's fourth-largest economy. The ruling brings Han back into power immediately following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment for imposing martial law.

In televised remarks, Han expressed gratitude to the court for their decision and emphasized his intent to provide stable governance and safeguard national interests in trade matters. U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium have already impacted South Korea, prompting anxiety about further repercussions amid ongoing tariff discussions involving President Donald Trump.

Yoon's declaration of martial law plunged South Korea into its most significant political crisis in decades, with multiple impeachments and resignations ensnaring top officials. Han, who had served under five presidents, faced impeachment due to disagreements with an opposition-led parliament but was cleared by the court in a seven-to-one ruling.

