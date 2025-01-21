Russian Forces Seize Control of Vovkove Village

Russian troops have reportedly seized control of the village of Vovkove in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to a report from the TASS state news agency citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Efforts to independently verify the report have not been successful at this time, as Reuters has been unable to confirm the battlefield developments through its own sources.

This development underscores the ongoing hostilities and escalation of tensions in the eastern part of Ukraine, as Russian forces continue their military operations in the region.

