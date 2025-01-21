Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Control of Vovkove Village

Russian troops have taken over the village of Vovkove in the Donetsk region, according to TASS news agency. This occupation highlights ongoing tensions in eastern Ukraine. The report, however, has not been independently verified by other news agencies such as Reuters.

Updated: 21-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:48 IST
Russian Forces Seize Control of Vovkove Village
Russian troops have reportedly seized control of the village of Vovkove in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to a report from the TASS state news agency citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Efforts to independently verify the report have not been successful at this time, as Reuters has been unable to confirm the battlefield developments through its own sources.

This development underscores the ongoing hostilities and escalation of tensions in the eastern part of Ukraine, as Russian forces continue their military operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

