Delhi's Election Crackdown: Record MCC Violations and Seizures
Between January 7 and 20, Delhi Police registered 439 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations ahead of assembly elections. Nearly 15,495 arrests were made, and large quantities of arms, liquor, drugs, cash, and silver were seized. Increased vigilance at borders was implemented to curb illegal activities.
Delhi Police have intensified their efforts in ensuring a fair election process by registering 439 cases related to violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the assembly elections, an official disclosed on Tuesday.
During the period between January 7 and 20, the department arrested 15,495 individuals under various legal provisions, including those within the Excise Act. A significant operation has been underway targeting illegal activities, encompassing arms, liquor, and drug smuggling, as reported by officials.
The authorities recorded considerable seizures, including 238 illegal firearms, 332 cartridges, over 38,000 litres of liquor, and 104.90 kg of drugs, cumulatively valued at over Rs 18 crore. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated Rs 3.22 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver. The election is set for February 5, with vote counting slated for February 8.
