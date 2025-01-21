Moroccan Truck Drivers Freed in Niger After Kidnapping Ordeal
Four Moroccan truck drivers were kidnapped while transporting goods from Morocco to Niger and were later released in Niger. The incident highlights the prevalent insecurity in the Sahel region, exacerbated by militant activities. No specific group claimed responsibility, and their trucks remain missing.
In a dramatic turn of events, four Moroccan truck drivers who were kidnapped over the weekend in West Africa have been freed in Niger, officials reported. This incident underscores the persistent security challenges in the Sahel, a region beset by militant activities, particularly from the Islamic State's Sahel Province.
The drivers were on a long haul, transporting electrical equipment from Casablanca to Niamey, Niger, when they disappeared. Their journey across the 3,000-mile truck route lasted over 20 days before they went missing last Saturday, according to Moroccan Transport Union officials.
Authorities announced that while the drivers are safe, their vehicles remain unaccounted for. The drivers reportedly chose not to use military escorts in the volatile area, where armed groups frequently target transport convoys.
