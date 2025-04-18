Left Menu

High-Profile Drug Traffickers Transferred to U.S.: A Major Blow to Narco Traffic in West Africa

Four foreign nationals, initially convicted of trafficking cocaine in Guinea-Bissau, have been transferred to the U.S. for prosecution. Charged with attempting to distribute cocaine through multiple countries, the suspects are facing trial in Florida, highlighting the international collaboration against drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bissau | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea-Bissau

In a significant move to curb international drug trafficking, four foreign nationals convicted of smuggling 2.63 metric tons of cocaine in Guinea-Bissau have been extradited to the United States. The U.S. Justice Department announced their transfer, following the request of the DEA, due to security concerns.

Ramon Manriquez Castillo, Edgar Rodriguez Ruano, Fernando Javier Escobar Tito, and Anderson Jair Gamboa Nieto were sentenced to 17 years in Guinea-Bissau after the record bust known as "Operation Landing". Their U.S. trial could result in sentences ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.

Guinea-Bissau's President, Umaro Cissoko Embalo, emphasized that this operation signifies a strong stance against the country's history as a 'narco state'. The joint effort underscores a collaborative international approach to tackling drug trafficking in West Africa, a common transit hub for cocaine headed to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

